Orton on who should induct him into the WWE HOF, Mone vs. Watanabe announced, more
– Randy Orton says John Cena should induct him into the WWE HOF one day…
“Oh my gosh, I’ve thought about it. I almost don’t even wanna say it because he will hear this and feel obligated. John, and there’s a few reasons. Selfishly, I know he would knock it right out of the park.”
– Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the STRONG Women’s World Championship announced for NJPW Capital Collision…
＼電撃決定‼／
渡辺桃がメルセデス・モネのSTRONG女子王座へ挑戦‼
STRONG女子選手権試合
《王者》メルセデス・モネ vs《挑戦者》渡辺桃
日本時間・8月31日（土）
新日本プロレス『Capital Collision』ワシントンDC
詳しくはこちらhttps://t.co/vh8mPuszoz#STARDOM #njcapital pic.twitter.com/B7h1dge1D8
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) August 16, 2024
– Announced for NXT on Tuesday…
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT
#1 Contenders Match – winner faces @OfficialEGO at #NXTNoMercy
Gauntlet Eliminator Match – winner faces @roxanne_wwe at No Mercy
@lolavicewwe vs @therealestwendy
@TankLedgerWWE & @HankWalker_WWE vs The Good Brothers
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/5RiY8vGCR7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 14, 2024