Orton on who should induct him into the WWE HOF, Mone vs. Watanabe announced, more

– Randy Orton says John Cena should induct him into the WWE HOF one day…

“Oh my gosh, I’ve thought about it. I almost don’t even wanna say it because he will hear this and feel obligated. John, and there’s a few reasons. Selfishly, I know he would knock it right out of the park.”

– Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the STRONG Women’s World Championship announced for NJPW Capital Collision…

– Announced for NXT on Tuesday…

