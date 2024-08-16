Official theme song announced for Bash in Berlin, Cody on the Rhodes family having its own bloodline

– Triple H has announced Baby Metal is coming back and will join Electric Callboy for “RATATATA”, an official theme song of WWE Bash in Berlin.

Excited to have @BABYMETAL_JAPAN blasting through @WWE speakers again. They've joined forces with Germany's own @ElectricCallboy for “RATATATA", an official theme song of #WWEBash in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/KGkYRI4ZNH — Triple H (@TripleH) August 16, 2024

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the Rhodes family having its own Bloodline:

“Behind the curtain are my nephews Dalton and Dylan. They’re close with Dustin, and to see them go from playing around to the point where now I can see it–it’s one of those things where, once you start, you can’t stop.

“They’re both at the University of Texas, and more than anything, my mom would like them to finish. But I look forward to the decisions they make. They’re not ready to wrestle Jacob Fatu just yet, but they’ll get there.

“It doesn’t–and won’t–end with me. We have our own bloodline.”

(Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown)

