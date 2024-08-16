Mercedes Moné compares AEW All In to WWE WrestleMania

Aug 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné has compared AEW All In to WWE WrestleMania but reveals the big difference between the events.

“When you’re prepping for WrestleMania, you’re kind of worn down by the time you get to the big day, as each day is stacked with press and events.

“The big difference is that the WWE is in town for a whole week during their event, where we’re not in the UK yet. I’m not sure what press and events we will be doing next week, but I’ll be sure to do as much as I can to ensure this is promoted as much as possible. I’m sure I’ll go without sleep for part of it, but it comes with the turf. A lot of times in WWE, by the day of WrestleMania, a lot of the boys and girls would be so tired.”

(Source: Moné Mag)

