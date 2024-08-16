Eric Bischoff responds to a false report from Dave Meltzer

– There were false reports yesterday that Wild Samoan Afa had passed away…

Dave, you are not only comically ignorant when it comes to the wrestling business, your sloppiness, lack of integrity when it comes to your cos-play “reporting” makes pond scum look good. https://t.co/kXNZi1w2jR — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 16, 2024

Vale Anoa’i (daughter of WWE Hall of Famer, Afa of the Wild Samoans) confirmed rumors of her father’s passing are not true and to stop posting misinformation.

This is not how you do a correction. Why are you immune to apologising when you mess up? You’re not above anyone else. Just because you charge $15 a month for a newsletter doesn’t make you immune from accountability, Dave. — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) August 16, 2024

