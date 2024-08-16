Details on Globe Life Field, the site of next year’s AEW: All In Texas

AEW will make its debut at Globe Life Field next year as it brings All In to the great state of Texas and specifically, the city of Arlington Texas.

Opened in 2020, Globe Life Field is the home of the Texas Rangers team of the Major League Baseball and can sit up to 40,300 in the stands.

The record attendance was of 43,598 for a Morgan Wallet concert held in October 2022 and that is a number that AEW will be looking to break come July 2025.

The stadium cost $1.1 billion to construct and has a retractable roof.

Artists such as Green Day, Metallica, Def Leppard, Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John, Jonas Brothers, and others all performed at the stadium.

The stadium is located adjacent to the AT&T Stadium, the popular Dallas Cowboys home and the site of WrestleMania 32 and 38. The Esports Stadium, a location which AEW is currently using, is also half a mile away.

