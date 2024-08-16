Chase U’s Riley Osborne qualifies for TNA’s Ultimate X match

NXT will be represented at the Emergence TNA show later this month as Riley Osborne qualified for the Ultimate X match yesterday.

The Chase U member defeated Chris Bey and John Skyler in the qualifier which opened Impact last night. Jason Hotch also qualified for the same match when he beat Ace Austin and Rich Swann.

Osborne and Hatch now join Zachary Wentz and Mike Bailey in the match, with two more open spots available.

Those spots will be decided on next week’s show with two matches featuring Frankie Kazarian vs Kushida vs Hammerstone and Laredo Kid vs Bhupinder Gujjar vs Jai Vidal.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

