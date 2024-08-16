A pair of WWE superstars moved to alumni section, PPV buys for TNA Hard to Kill

– TNA Hard To Kill 2024 which was the first show since the return to the TNA name drew an estimated 66,000 PPV buys, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Bobby Lashley and MVP have now both been moved to the “alumni” section of WWE’s official roster page.

On August 14, a trademark filing was made for the term ‘The Hurt Syndicate’ for wrestling purposes by a company going by the name ‘Totally Harmless Concept, LLC’

This same company had filed to trademark ‘MVP’ back in 2013

It also filed to trademark ‘Ghetto Strong Style’ in 2013, a song by MVP that he used as his theme in NJPW.

