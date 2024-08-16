A pair of WWE superstars moved to alumni section, PPV buys for TNA Hard to Kill

– TNA Hard To Kill 2024 which was the first show since the return to the TNA name drew an estimated 66,000 PPV buys, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Bobby Lashley and MVP have now both been moved to the “alumni” section of WWE’s official roster page.

On August 14, a trademark filing was made for the term ‘The Hurt Syndicate’ for wrestling purposes by a company going by the name ‘Totally Harmless Concept, LLC’

This same company had filed to trademark ‘MVP’ back in 2013

It also filed to trademark ‘Ghetto Strong Style’ in 2013, a song by MVP that he used as his theme in NJPW.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

