WWE News and Notes

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the Wyatt Sicks’ has garnered “really high praise” for their presentation within the company. Additionally, their merchandise sales since their June debut have been notable, further adding to the positive feedback.

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE heard the backlash surrounding the idea for the new Judgment Day to be rebranded as ‘Street Trash’, and thus the groups name will remain as is. However, ‘Street Trash’ as a slogan will be incorporated within the group. Finn Bálor was the one who came up with the ‘Street Trash’ name idea.

– NXT, back on USA Network, drew 617,000 viewers this week, up 83,000 viewers from the prior week. But the rating dropped for the 18-49 demo, with the show doing just a 0.14, matching its lowest number of the year from April 30. That was 0.02 down from the last episode which aired on SyFy. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics, Colin Vassallo)

-Former WWE Host Matt Camp: WWE had to keep Roman Reigns and Matt Riddle separated from each other because of their real life heat. Riddle said that he could beat Roman easily in a real fight and Roman did not like his comments.

