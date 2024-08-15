Update on McMahon’s health, AEW Dynamite’s viewership, photo from the AEW All In announcement

– Last night’s Dynamite averaged 703,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.23

– Mercedes Mone, Athena and Swerve Strickland at GlobeLife Field for today’s AEW All In Texas announcement.

Everything is bigger in Texas

#AEWALLINTexas pic.twitter.com/KMj1b9xj3M — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 15, 2024

– Vince McMahon’s lawyer, Jessica Rosenberg, said in a statement today: “Vince’s health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true.”

Source: POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics

