Update on McMahon’s health, AEW Dynamite’s viewership, photo from the AEW All In announcement

Aug 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Last night’s Dynamite averaged 703,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.23

– Mercedes Mone, Athena and Swerve Strickland at GlobeLife Field for today’s AEW All In Texas announcement.

Vince McMahon’s lawyer, Jessica Rosenberg, said in a statement today: “Vince’s health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true.”

Source: POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics

