Jade Cargill on Ricky Starks: “I want whatever Ricky Starks wants”

Amidst the rumors of Ricky Starks potentially leaving AEW for WWE when his contract expires, WWE star and former AEW star Jade Cargill commented on her friendship with him and the possibility of them working together again. Here is what Jade said to Stephanie Chase…

“I want whatever Ricky Starks wants. He’s a star within himself. He’s relentless, his work ethic is unmatched. He just is himself. Promo game is spectacular. He’s my best friend in the industry. Wherever I [am], I’m like, ‘You have to come.’ When I say you have to come, if I have time off, I’m like, ‘Hey, come and train with me. We can make something out of it. You can come, we’re going to hang out, which he came, and he hung out, and I was liked we can make training a part of it as well. Why not? Just to get a feel and everything like that because I come up with ideas with Ricky Starks. We’re just like this [meshes her hands], we just collide, we have great ideas. We have great fashion tastes, we talk about everything under the sun.

He’s in a good place right now. But I am on for whatever he’s on. He’s happy where he’s at right now, and I’m happy for him.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

