Damian Priest on learning Edge was removed from the Judgment Day

Aug 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Damian Priest describes the moment he found out that Edge was being removed from The Judgment Day:

“It was Edge who told me that he was being taken out of the group (Judgement Day). He waited to tell me after TV one night when we were on the road.

I thought we were done. I was so upset. When Rhea found out, she was even more mad than me. Edge was mad, too.

I still speak with him–he was one of our biggest backers.”

– Damian Priest Via SI

