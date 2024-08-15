AEW All In Texas Pay-Per-View Confirmed for July 2025

AEW ALL IN: TEXAS

All Elite Wrestling is coming to Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12, 2025! This signature event – AEW All In: Texas – will mark the first-ever professional wrestling event held at Globe Life Field.

This event is a partnership between All Elite Wrestling, REV Entertainment, the Arlington Sports Commission, and the City of Arlington will bring one of the most highly-anticipated wrestling events of the year to the home of the Texas Rangers.

In addition to AEW All In: Texas, a series of events in Arlington are being planned leading up to the event. Additional details, including ticket information, will be announced in the near future.

Arlington mayor Jim Ross announces Globe Life Field will host AEW: All In Texas on July 12, 2025. @AEW | @GlobeLifeField pic.twitter.com/zIuViahBCi — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) August 15, 2024

