WWE News and Notes

– WWE has filed trademarks for ‘The Pure Fusion Collective’ and ‘Pure Fusion.’

– Logan Paul acknowledged his light schedule and said he’s looking to change that in 2025:

“I told Triple H that next year I wanna be more active. I want to be the workhorse”

(Source: IMPAULSIVE)

– Dominik Mysterio was a recent guest on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast and he talked his real-life wife, Marie Juliette, understanding the difference between real-life and WWE TV:

“I do what I do on TV, and when Rhea licked my face, the first text I got from her was ‘there’s a tarantula in the garage’. She understands the difference from like when I’m on TV I’m ’Dirty Dom’ and I come home to her and I’m her husband Dominik — She does a good job of seperating work and real life.”

– WWE posted:

