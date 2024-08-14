WWE files for new trademark, long time wrestling employee passes away

– Jim Ross via X….

So sad that my 40 year friend Dennis Brent has passed away. We worked together at WCW and WWE.

Dennis will be missed.

Rest in peace my friend. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 14, 2024

– WWE has filed to trademark – ‘Fatal Influence’:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

(USPTO)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

