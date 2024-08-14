Possible Stipulation Change to AEW TNT Championship at AEW All In London

#AEWAllInLondon Sunday, August 25th!@WembleyStadium | London, UK

LIVE on PPV! TNT Title COFFIN MATCH

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin The stipulation was made official on #AEWDynamite, @boy_myth_legend (c) will face @DarbyAllin for the TNT Title in a COFFIN MATCH! … pic.twitter.com/kWrDE4Vm7U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024

Darby Allin was coming out and was attacked by Jack Perry which led to a backstage fight and then Jack Perry says at London he wants to face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

Match was oficially confirmed to be a Coffin Match on Dynamite.

