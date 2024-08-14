Possible Stipulation Change to AEW TNT Championship

Aug 14, 2024 - by Achal Mohindra

Possible Stipulation Change to AEW TNT Championship at AEW All In London

Darby Allin was coming out and was attacked by Jack Perry which led to a backstage fight and then Jack Perry says at London he wants to face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

Match was oficially confirmed to be a Coffin Match on Dynamite.

