Possible Stipulation Change to AEW TNT Championship at AEW All In London
TNT Title COFFIN MATCH
Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
Darby Allin was coming out and was attacked by Jack Perry which led to a backstage fight and then Jack Perry says at London he wants to face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.
Match was oficially confirmed to be a Coffin Match on Dynamite.