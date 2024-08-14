Note on Tom Billington joining AEW

Aug 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Dax Harwood said on Instagram live recently that Tommy Billington was offered an AEW contract the same night as their match in May earlier this year.

The next day, WWE called Billington’s people to see if he had interest in signing with them, and he declined.

There were rumors late last week that Billington had finally signed a contract with AEW, but multiple news outlets were unclear if it was a standardized full-time deal or if he was just being paid per-appearance.

AEW talent confirmed to Fightful Select that Billington, aka Dynamite Kid has been signed by AEW.

