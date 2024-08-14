Mina Shirakawa rumored to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Aug 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mina Shirakawa is rumored to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite after it was announced she would be leaving STARDOM for America during the summer.

