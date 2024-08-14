Mina Shirakawa rumored to appear on tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Mina Shirakawa is rumored to appear at tonight’s AEW Dynamite after it was announced she would be leaving STARDOM for America during the summer.

After an emotional loss vs. Cosmic Angels that cost E neXus V their Artist of Stardom belts, Mina Shirakawa announced that she will be leaving for America this summer.

Mina won’t be participating in this year’s 5★STAR GP, as a result.

More news to come on The Venus’s plans… pic.twitter.com/bvl9J5jsfm

— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 6, 2024