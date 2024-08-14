Dax Harwood reflects on twenty years in the business, Swerve Strickland note

Aug 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Swerve The Realest (AEW’s Swerve Strickland), DJ Whoo Kid and Flash Garments released a new album on Spotify ahead of AEW: All In — The album is called ‘Motion Sickness.’

Dax Harwood reflects on wrestling for 20 years today.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Miranda Gordy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal