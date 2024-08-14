Dax Harwood reflects on twenty years in the business, Swerve Strickland note

– Swerve The Realest (AEW’s Swerve Strickland), DJ Whoo Kid and Flash Garments released a new album on Spotify ahead of AEW: All In — The album is called ‘Motion Sickness.’

– Dax Harwood reflects on wrestling for 20 years today.

Today, 20 years ago, I wrestled my very first professional wrestling match. Friday the 13th, 2004. I’m trying to wrap my mind around it.

20 years?!

I remember as a kid watching Bret Hart win the 1993 King of the Ring. I told my mom, I wanted to be a wrestler when I grew up. I… pic.twitter.com/IUczOpe2GB

