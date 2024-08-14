Bully Ray says NXT talent might not be ready for call up, Gargano’s celebrates a birthday

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about the potential issues with moving Roxanne Perez to the main roster.

As far as Roxanne Perez moving on to the main roster, I don’t know … Unless there is a definitive plan, it can be disastrous. Sometimes you only get that one shot to make that first impression on the main roster. Do I think she’s ready? I don’t think it’s going to hurt her to hang out in ‘NXT’ for a little bit longer. I would rather see her sit there, continue to get comfortable in the ring, to improve in her psychology, her promos, her character.

– Happy birthday to…

