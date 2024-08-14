AEW to be shirt sponsor for Fulham Women’s football club

Fulham Football Club announced that the AEW logo will be the sponsor for the club’s women’s shirts during the 2024/25 season, to “reflect AEW’s commitment to progressing women’s sport.”

Alongside their support of Fulham Women, fans can expect to see AEW’s brand presence on a matchday and throughout the stadium.

AEW President Tony Khan is also the Director of Football at Fulham FC, a club owned by his family.

“Both Fulham Football Club and All Elite Wrestling hold a special place in my heart, and the partnership established here represents not only an elevation of both organisations on the global stage, but also a reminder of our investment and commitment to furthering women’s creative and athletic endeavours at all levels,” Khan said in a press statement.

“There has been significant progression and growth of FFC Women in recent seasons since the squad transferred to the performance side of the Club,” added Steve Jaye, Fulham Women Head Coach. “Having AEW as front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 campaign is a massive forward step and we are grateful for their support, commitment, and belief in our objectives. We look forward to representing the Club and AEW on the pitch from the first match of the season at Craven Cottage this Sunday.”

