AEW announces behind-the-scenes doc for All In 2023

Aug 14, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

AEW announced a new original series for their YouTube channel titled AEW Stories and the first thing to be featured will be last year’s All In.

The All In episode will feature a behind-the-scenes look at their record-breaking pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in similar ways that WWE does with their WWE 24 documentary series.

The show will premiere on Monday, August 19 starting at Noon ET. You can see a trailer of the episode below.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

