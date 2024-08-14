8/14/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Norfolk, Virginia.

—

Match 1 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) (w/Kamille) vs. Hikaru Shida

They lock up, but Mone pie-faces Shida to back her away. They lock up again, and Shida eventually backs Mone into the ropes. Mone comes back and takes Shida down, but Shida comes back with a shoulder tackle. Shida sends Mone to the corner, but Mone comes back with a quick roll-up for a two count. Mone applies the Statement Maker, but Shida counters out with a two count of her own. They each go for a dropkick, and then Mone kicks Shida in the midsection. Mone follows with forearm shots, but Shida sends her into the corner with a hurricanrana. Shida delivers a knee strike in the corner and follows with right hands. Shida drops Mone with a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out. They exchange roll-ups for one counts, and then Mone ducks to the apron to avoid a knee strike. Shida slams Mone’s face into the top turnbuckle and tries to suplex her back into the ring, but Kamille saves Mone.

Mone drops down into the ring and gets a two count with her foot on the ropes. Shida comes back with a few quick strikes and puts Mone on the apron, but Kamille gets in between them. Mone drops Shida with a Meteora from the apron and gets her back into the ring. Mone goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Mone delivers a snap-mare suplex and follows with a low Meteora for a two count. Mone goes after Shida again, but Shida makes it to the ropes. Mone slams Shida into the corner and delivers shots to the back of her head. Shida comes back with a shot of her own, but Mone delivers an enzuigiri. Mone delivers double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida comes back with an enzuigiri of her own, but Mone delivers elbow strikes on the come back. Shida comes back with a dropkick and follows with elbow strikes. Shida delivers a jumping knee strike and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out.

Mone comes back with a Backstabber and goes for another Meteora, but Shida ducks and delivers a knee strike to Mone’s back. Shida puts Mone up top and climbs, but Mone shoves her down and delivers a Meteora for a two count. Mone goes for Three Amigos, but Shida blocks the last one and delivers a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Shida goes for the Katana, but Kamille pulls Mone to the floor. Shida delivers a dropkick to Kamille and gets Mone back into the ring. Shida hits Kamille with a kendo stick, but Mone grabs it from her and Kamille kicks Shida in the face behind the referee’s back. Mone delivers the Money Maker and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

-After the match, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s music hits and Kamille hits the stage. Kamille pulls someone out of the crowd who she thinks is Baker, but Baker comes from another part of the crowd and gets into the ring. Mone swings the kendo stick, but Baker kicks her in the midsection and takes her down. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Kamille shoves Baker off of Mone and pulls Mone out of the ring. Baker swings the kendo stick at Kamille, but Kamille and Mone back up the ramp as Baker holds the TBS title in the air.

—

Footage of the altercation between Adam Page and Jeff Jarrett after last Wednesday’s Dynamite airs, leading to the match tonight between Page and Jay Lethal. Renee Paquette then interviews Lethal, who is with Jeff and Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt. Jarrett gets offended that she says they are a thorn in Page’s side, and then Lethal begins to talk before Page jumps in and attacks him. Page also delivers shots to Jarrett, and then he and Lethal brawl to ringside. Page throws Lethal into the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal

Lethal immediately sends Page to the outside and sends him into the barricade repeatedly with five dives through the ropes. Lethal brings Page back to the apron, but Page counters with Deadeye on the apron. Page slams Lethal into the barricade and throws him into the timekeeper’s area as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page shoves Lethal in the back a few times, but Lethal comes back with a chop. Page drops Lethal with an elbow strike and applies a sleeper hold. Lethal counters into a roll-up for a two count, but Page slams him with a belly-to-belly suplex for a two count of his own. Page backs Lethal into the corner and delivers a chop and a right hand. Page puts Lethal up top, but Lethal fights back with right hands and an uppercut. Lethal charges at Page, but Page counters with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Page charges into the corner, but Lethal dodges him and gets a pair of roll-ups for two counts. Lethal gets a back-slide for another two count, and then an inside cradle for another one. Lethal delivers the Lethal Combination for another two count and goes for the Figure Four, but Page kicks him away and then locks in the cross-face. Lethal counters for another two count.

Page comes back and goes for Deadeye, but Lethal counters and goes for the Figure Four. Page gouges his eyes and gets an inside cradle for a two count. Page delivers a discus lariat and goes to the apron. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

—

Footage of MJF defending the AEW American Championship against Michael Oku at a RevPro show this past Saturday airs, as well as Will Ospreay rushing in to save Oku from a post-match beat down from MJF.

The video package for the match between MJF and Ospreay at All In then airs.

—

PAC is backstage and he asks who the actual number one contender for the American Championship is. PAC says it is his, but Ospreay went behind his back and got himself a title match at All In at Wembley Stadium. PAC says he is tired of being overlooked and being treated like a bum. PAC says he is going to get his match at All Out in Chicago and will prove to whoever he faces what he is capable of.

—

Footage of Darby Allin’s victories on last week’s Rampage and Collision airs, followed by a video package for Allin. Allin says he didn’t even know what AEW was, but he knew he had to prove himself. Allin says when he heard AEW signed Jack Perry, he knew AEW would be a place where The Elite were just going to hire their friends. Allin says Perry takes everything for granted now and doesn’t treat it with respect. Allin says he wishes Perry really got fired last year, because no one would miss him. Allin asks Perry what he has added to AEW, and says they will put it to an end at All In.

Allin makes an entrance, but Perry rushes out and delivers a knee strike. Perry beats Allin down on the stage and drags him backstage. A camera catches up to them, and they throw each other into crates. Perry throws a trash can at Allin and slams him into a door. Perry closes the door down onto Perry and tells that Allin only sacrifices for himself and pretends to be a hero. Perry tries to slam one of the crates into Allin, but security rushes over and pulls him away. Perry says he wants a Coffin Match against Allin at All In.

—

A video package for Mariah May airs. May says Toni Storm failed at All In last year, and that she is not going to copy Storm’s mistakes. May says Storm will always remember her, and while they are both going to die, she gets to write Storm’s eulogy.

Renee is backstage with Mina Shirakawa. Shirakawa says she has not heard from May or Storm, but she is shocked and heartbroken about what happened. Shirakawa says she loves them both and she has never seen May so vicious or Storm so obsessed with revenge. Shirakawa says she hopes neither of them gets seriously hurt at All In.

—

Match 3 – Three-Way Match

—The winner will enter number one in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

Strong delivers chops to both men, but O’Reilly comes back with a kick to him. O’Reilly and Cassidy don’t strike each other, and Strong takes advantage. Strong sends O’Reilly to the outside and delivers chops to Cassidy in the corner. O’Reilly comes back, and he and Cassidy double-team Strong. O’Reilly clotheslines Strong to the floor and Cassidy sends him into the barricade with a dive. O’Reilly acts like he is going to deliver a knee strike from the apron, but then lowers the ropes and invites him back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strong delivers a gut-buster to Cassidy and slams him down onto O’Reilly. Strong slams Cassidy with a back-drop and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at one. Cassidy comes back with a Stundog Millionaire to Strong and O’Reilly follows with a kick to Strong’s face. Cassidy and O’Reilly exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then O’Reilly applies a sleeper hold. Strong comes back and goes for a double Strong Hold, but can’t fully apply the hold. Strong takes Cassidy up top, but O’Reilly cuts them off. O’Reilly delivers a kick to Cassidy and then follows with kicks to Strong. Strong works over O’Reilly’s knee to take advantage, but O’Reilly counters into a front guillotine. Cassidy delivers an elbow to O’Reilly to break the hold, and all three men are down. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett try to get involved, but Mark Briscoe and Tomohiro Ishii cut them off and beat them backstage. A chair is set up in the ring, and Cassidy sends Strong to the outside as he sits down in it. Cassidy uses the chair to dive onto Strong, but Strong comes back and slams Cassidy and O’Reilly onto the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strong applies a Texas Cloverleaf to Cassidy, but O’Reilly breaks it up. Strong and O’Reilly exchange chops and kicks, and they both drop Cassidy with shots. They take each other down, and Cassidy delivers kicks to them. Cassidy delivers a double hurricanrana and drops O’Reilly with a DDT. Cassidy drops Strong with Beach Break and gets a two count. O’Reilly comes back and takes Cassidy down and goes for an arm-bar, but Strong breaks it up and locks O’Reilly in a heel hook. Cassidy breaks it up, but Strong and O’Reilly drop Cassidy with a High-Low. They both go for the cover, but the referee doesn’t count. Strong and O’Reilly exchange shots, and then Strong delivers a knee strike to Cassidy. Strong drops O’Reilly with the Sick Kick, but O’Reilly comes back with an arm-bar. Cassidy breaks it up and gets the three count on O’Reilly with a roll-up.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

—

Renee interviews Claudio Castagnoli and the AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada. Renee reveals the title match between the two will take place on Dynamite next Wednesday. Castagnoli says he was disappointed when he didn’t win the Continental Classic, but this time he is going to make his moment count. Okada says it was a nice speech, but he is the champion now. Okada says he is the greatest tournament wrestler of all time, and he will beat Castagnoli next week and continue to be the champion after the Continental Champion. Okada leaves, but Castagnoli isn’t done and says he wants the real version of the Rainmaker next week. Castagnoli says he is bringing his best next week and Okada better be ready.

—

Footage of the number one contender’s match between The Bang Bang Gang and The House of Black from last Saturday’s Collision airs, in which neither team won with Christian Cage as the special guest referee. Renee interviews The Patriarchy backstage and asks Cage what this means for All In. Cage says maybe another team will step up and he called that match right down the middle. Cage says he is going to use this as a vehicle to get to the AEW World Championship, and he is going to hold all of the titles at the same time. Cage says Nick Wayne is going to beat Kip Sabian on Rampage, but he won’t be there. Cage sends Renee away for asking if he is afraid for his safety, and then says they are the faces of the trios division forever.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Hook. Schiavone asks Hook how his eye is, and Hook says he can’t see out of it. Hook says Jericho took one of his eyes, but he can see just fine with the other one. Hook says he wants his title back and says he wants to do it right now. Jericho comes to the stage with Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

Jericho calls Hook a stupid son of a bitch for wanting to challenge him to a fight after he blinded him. Jericho, Keith, and Bill start walking toward the ring, but then says Hook isn’t getting a fight. Jericho says it’s not worth his time to fight Hook in Norfolk, but it is worth his time in Wembley Stadium. Jericho says Hook can have a title match at All In if he agrees that it is his final match for the FTW title and that next week, Hook takes on Bill next week on Dynamite. Bill says he is going to beat Hook down and shove him straight up Taz’s ass.

Hook agrees and says he is looking forward to dumping Bill on his head and tearing Jericho limb from limb. Hook says after he is finished, Jericho will never be the same again.

—

Match 4 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

The Acclaimed attack The Young Bucks during their entrance. The Bucks turn it around, but The Acclaimed come right back with stereos back-body drops. Bowens dives onto The Bucks from the stage, and then they all brawl to ringside. The Bucks deliver sliding dropkicks under the bottom rope, and then take The Acclaimed down with dives. Matthew and Bowens get into the ring and the bell rings. Bowens deliver a kick to the chest and drops him with a leg lariat. Bowens goes for the cover, but Matthew kicks out as Daddy Ass makes his way to ringside. Caster tags in and the Acclaimed drop Matthew with a double back elbow and drop Nicholas with a double hip toss. Caster sends Nicholas to the floor, but Nicholas comes right back and tags in. The Bucks double-team Caster and Matthew delivers a dropkick before leaving the ring. Nicholas stomps Caster in the corner, and follows with a right hand.

Caster comes back with right hands, but Nicholas drops him with a jaw-breaker. Matthew tags in and stomps on Caster’s arm from the top. Nicholas and Caster exchange shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Caster slams Matthew down, but Matthew comes back with an up kick. Matthew rolls to the floor, but backs away from Billy Gunn. Matthew gets caught between Caster and Gunn, but gets back into the ring. Nicholas kicks Caster in the face, but Gunn chases after him. Nicholas throws a chair at Gunn, who catches it, but the referee sees Gunn with the chair and ejects him from ringside. Matthew delivers right hands to Caster in the corner and gouges his eyes. Matthew slams Caster into Nicholas’s boot and Nicholas tags in. The Bucks deliver a double back elbow and Nicholas stomps on Caster. Nicholas takes Caster to the outside, but Caster backs him into the apron. Caster delivers right hands, but Nicholas gets him back into the ring. Nicholas rakes Caster’s back and tags Matthew in. Caster causes Nicholas to kick Matthew in the face, and then Bowens tags in.

Bowens delivers shot to the Bucks, but Nicholas comes back with a superkick and Matthew delivers Sliced Bread. Nicholas delivers a knee strike and Matthew goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Matthew delivers right hands to Bowens and chokes him with his boot in the corner. Nicholas pulls Bowens down over the top rope, and then Matthew delivers a suplex for a one count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bowens comes back and takes the Bucks down. Caster tags in and delivers shots to the Bucks. Caster takes Nicholas down with a diving cross-body and goes for the cover, but Matthew breaks it up. All four men go back and forth and then drop each other with clotheslines. The Acclaimed take advantage and Caster tries to make the tag to Bowens, but Matthew pulls Bowens off the apron and powerbombs him on the stage. Nicholas gets a roll-up on Caster with a handful of trunks, but only gets a two count. Matthew tags in and the Bucks go for the TK Driver, but Caster counters out. The referee gets squashed in the corner and Matthew delivers a low-blow to Caster Matthew grabs one of the title belts, but FTR hit the ring and Dax Harwood attacjs Matthew right in front of the referee, and he calls for the bell.

Winners via disqualification and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

-After the match, FTR and The Acclaimed argue and brawl. Security rushes out to separate them as The Bucks grab the titles and back up the ramp. Backstage, Renee is with Christopher Daniels. Daniels says that was not a definitive victory and he has a very simple solution. Daniels says FTR will meet the Acclaimed on Collision this Saturday, and the winners will face The Young Bucks at All In.

—

A retrospective of Bryan Danielson’s career airs. Danielson is then shown sitting at ringside for the main event.

—

Match 5 – Singles Match

Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Strickland takes Yuta to the outside and slams him into the barricade. Strickland trash talks Danielson a bit and gets Yuta back into the ring. Yuta delivers a few shots to Strickland, but Strickland comes back with a few chops. Yuta takes Strickland down and delivers elbow strikes and chops. Strickland comes back with a back-breaker, and then follows immediately with another one. Strickland slams Yuta down and applies a modified Stretch Muffler. Strickland drops Yuta down and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Strickland works over Yuta’s legs, but Yuta comes back and takes Strickland down. Yuta stomps on Strickland’s face, but Strickland comes back with up kicks and rolls Yuta up for a two count. Strickland picks Yuta up, but Yuta counters with a hurricanrana that sends Strickland into the turnbuckle and to the floor. Yuta dives onto Strickland and gets him back into the ring.

Yuta comes off the top with a dive, but Strickland counters and applies the LeBell Lock. Yuta counters out and applies an ankle lock, but Strickland gets free and delivers an elbow strike. Yuta comes back with an arm-drag and delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. Yuta gets a seatbelt cover for a two count and then drops Strickland with a German suplex for another two count. Yuta goes for Cattle Mutilation, but Strickland counters with a back elbow. Yuta slaps Strickland in the face and follows with chops and elbow strikes. Yuta kicks Strickland in the midsection, but Strickland comes back with an uppercut and a headbutt. Strickland delivers the House Call, and then delivers a second one right after. Strickland a third House Call, and then stomps on Yuta’s head repeatedly. Strickland follows with rights and lefts and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via referee stoppage: Swerve Strickland

After the match, Strickland continues to beat down Yuta, but Danielson gets into the ring as Strickland leaves. Strickland says that was just an example of what he is going to do to Danielson at All In. Strickland says Danielson’s family is going to watch him do to Danielson what he just did to Yuta, and then Danielson can keep his promise to his daughter to retire. Strickland says he is going to cripple Danielson, and then walks up the ramp as Danielson checks on Yuta. Strickland runs back to the ring and delivers a House Call to Danielson. Strickland mocks the “Yes” chants and Nana holds the AEW World title in the air behind him as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Kip Sabian vs. Nick Wayne

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-#1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

-MxM Collection vs. Top Flight

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Big Bill vs. Hook

Updated card for All In:

-AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

-AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

-AEW TNT Championship – Coffin Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. TBD

-AEW World Trios Championship – Three-Way Match: The Patriarchy (c) vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. The House of Black

-Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy and others to be announced

—the winner will receive a future AEW World Championship Match

-Zero Hour – Mixed Tag Team Match: Kris Statlaner and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii

