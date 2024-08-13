WWE NXT, REPORT! 8/13/24

Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey – WWE NXT Heritage Cup

Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi Holds Open Challenge

Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) – NXT Tag Team Championship

Wes Lee is approached backstage, as he walks in. He is ask “WHY?” He walks off. Ethan Page grabs the mic and he starts bragging about last week’s win. He then walks out to the crowd. He runs down Oro Mensah. He then brags the Era of Ego will continue. He then tells Wes Lee and Trick Williams they have nothing. He then tells Pete Dunne to break all his fingers, he won’t give up the belt. Joe Hendry’s music hits. The place goes nuts. He comes out. Joe baits him in with compliments, then brings the fans back with verbal jabs. Ethan cuts Joe off, everyone is on their feet. He then tells him to go back to TNA. Joe says he is here to win his belt. A WE BELIEVE chant breaks out. Ethan says he doesn’t believe in him. He then says he hates his song. Page then says he will expose him if they wrestle. Hendry says he has been in the business for 10 years. He then runs down all the legends that believe in him. He will make a believer of him next. The fans sing his song next as Page leaves, Wes Lee jumps Hendry next.

Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey hype up his match for the Heritage Cup.

Ava holds a Womens challenge for next week. The winner of the match will face Roxanne Perez.

Match 1. Tony D’Angelo, Heritage Cup Champion (with The Family) VS Charlie Dempsey (with The New Quarter Catch Crew)

Charlie is taken down by the champ. Dempsey reverses the hold, but is taken down with a shoulder off the ropes. Dempsey locks on a front face lock. This title means a lot to him, based on the English background of the championship. The Don locks on a bear hug, but Dempsey reverses it to an armbar. They trade holds. With 30 seconds we have no fall in the first round. Dempsey locks on an arm armbar. The Don back drops free and the round ends. Round 2 begins with the two still trying to scientifically gain an advantage. They go back an forth. The countering is pretty awesome. Tony hits a Forgettaboutit and gets the first fall. He is up 1 to 0. Charlie comes back out much more determined and with more aggressive moves like kicks and punches. He stomps the champion. He then lays in forearms and more boots to the back. Round 3 ends with a few close two counts, but Dempsey is still down 1 to zero. Dempsey cheap shots the champ as after the bell to end round 3. Wren starts slapping Dempsey to get him fired up between rounds. Round 4 starts with a quick roll up by the champ, which surprises Dempsey after the exchange between rounds. Dempsey then goes back to work with punches, forearms and knees. The Don fights back with some punches of his own and a series of hiptosses. Tony gets a two count off a slam. He then Germans Charlie. Dempsey gets a roll up and pin after ramming Tony into the corner buckle. We are tied at 1 at round 5. Dempsey gets a two count off a roll up. A 2 count off a spinebuster by the champ comes next, followed up by a Dempsey northern lights for 2. Dempsey locks on a triangle. Dempsey powerbombs himself free. They end up on the top rope. Sinclair interferes. Dempsey butterflies Tony and gets the pin.

Winner and NEW Heritage Cup Champion, Charlie Dempsey

Lola Vice tries to console Tatum Paxley after her loss last week. Tatum loses it on Lola. This sets up a future match.

Match 2. Lexis King VS Eddie Thorpe

King attacks Thorpe prior to the match. King is all over Thorpe prior to the bell, but he battles back. Once the bell rings, Thorpe is back in it, but King rams him into the buckle and starts working on the injured hand of Thorpe. Thorpe counters with a backdrop and some chops. King kicks his way free. The two trade kicks and chops. Thorpe Germans him and drops an elbow. King blocks a DDT. Coronation and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Lexis King

We get a Trick Williams and Pete Dunne hype package narrated by Williams. Pete is then interviewed backstage. He calls Trick a bitch and says he wants the NXT Championship. The women’s locker is shown getting their hair done, but all bickering.

Match 3. Lola Vice VS Tatum Paxley

Lola and Paxley trade rollups to start the match. The crowd seems split, but Paxley is the heel. Paxley puts on a single leg crap. We see Wendy Choo attack Kalani Jordan, who was on commentary for the match. She chokes her out. Paxley hits a spinning suplex, Lola recovers and backfists her for the pin.

Winner, Lola Vice

We are back to another vignette with the women. All the competitors are set for the women’s gauntlet match next week.

Wes Lee enters the ring to address the fans on why he turned on The Rascalz. He says he shocked the world and himself. He said he felt Zachary let him down again, just like two years ago. He says he came back after the first Zack failure, and he rose to the to the top of NXT. Zack and Trey rose to the top of TNA. He says he is done being the caretaker. He complains out having to make sure Zack got up and made flights. He says they only came back was the WWE rub. He says he will have a match at No Mercy with Zachary Wentz. He says he will beat his friend and then they can go back to TNA for good. He then says he will win the NXT Championship. He then wishes Zachary the best in his future endeavors. Pete Dunne walks out and says he is impressed, but he wants the belt. Joe Hendry then attacks them both. A brawl breaks out. We go to a Nathan Frazier and Axiom interview backstage. They say their friction is over and they will defend their belts against Chase U.

Tony D’Angelo tries to cut a promo walking backstage, but Oba Femi walks in front of the camera and talks about his match with Otis tonight in his open challenge. Tony looks bewildered in the background…. This might start something down the road.

Chase U is shown backstage. They all show gratitude with Ridge Holland. He says he is grateful they believed in him.

Match 4. Oba Femi (North American Champion) VS Otis (with Alpha Academy)

These behemoths trade muscle and power moves, until Otis dumps the champ to the floor. Back from break, Femi runs Otis into the post on the floor. Femi continues the advantage with a series of elbows back in the ring. Otis then eats more elbows in the corner, just prone for the taking. Otis spills to the floor. Femi starts taking out The Academy. Otis loses it. He then starts taking out Femi with elbows and strikes to the head. He then slams him and does the worm. He gets a two count. Femi catches him on the top rope and powerbombs him for the pin.

Winner, Oba Femi

We get another Brooks Jensen vignette. Brooks thanks Shawn Spears for giving him all the help. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are shown watching the vignette. They want to help Brooks see the light. In the same backstage segment, Hank and Tank are pumped about their match next week with The Good Brothers.

Match 5. Izzi Dame VS Brinley Reece

