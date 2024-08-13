The Next WrestleMania Main Events We Need To See

The Next WrestleMania Main Events We Need To See

Every year, when Wrestlemania season comes around, there is a buzz around the wrestling world and this all leads to the main event of Wrestlemania. Now with the format of two shows spread across two days, there are two main events to get excited over with the major one being the Sunday event.

This year, Wrestlemania had two of the biggest main events we have seen in decades, with Cody Rhodes finishing the story and Roman Reigns losing the title that he held for years. Having next year’s main event will always be challenging because the story is so rich and the matches were so good. However, if I could pick some matches that I would love to see that could rival the matches we got last year these would be the choices.

CM Punk Vs John Cena

With John Cena coming out a few months ago to announce that over the next year, he will appear regularly before retiring at the end of 2025. The sadness around the wrestling world during this announcement was big and the sadness when he officially goes will be a lot worse.

However, this layout for his retirement gives us the opportunity to fantasy book his retirement matches and stories. With the biggest dream being the rerun of Punk Vs Cena as a WrestleMania main event, not only would this rehash one of the greatest rivalries in both of their respective careers, but it would also give Cena a main event before he leaves and give Punk the one thing he wanted before he left, a main event at the biggest stage of them all.

If we are all honest, we know this won’t happen, Punk against Seth seems to be the plan for Wrestlemania and this story is fantastic, I think these two will have a great match. But if I could bet on the one fans would most likely prefer to see, like how you can bet on Rust Gambling Sites, the majority would most likely want the Cena v Punk match.

NXT Rehashes

When the main WWE shows, Raw and Smackdown, were run by Vince McMahon it was a bleak time to be a WWE fan. The one shining late was NXT which was producing some of the best stories and wrestling in the world. Some of the best stories over the last few years of NXT could be revamped and shown to a larger audience.

Ciampa Vs Gargano

If I could redo one story and translate it to the biggest stage in wrestling it would be this. One of the best stories I have watched in wrestling over the last 15 years. It had twists and turns and fantastic wrestling to top it off, it was a near-perfect story only hindered by injuries. Now, with DIY back together and freshly off a title loss, I hope we see a Triple H slow build into a Wrestlemania main event for the DIY boys.

Gunther Vs Dragunov Vs Bron Brealker

Although I just said I want a redoing of great stories, I have decided to add my own spin to this one. Gunther Vs Dragunov is one of the best trilogies in wrestling history and every time Dragunov and Bron wrestle it is fireworks.

This triple threat feels like a money match and now with Gunther holding the heavyweight title, we could see him hold it for two WrestleMania’s and lose it to Dragunov or Born in 2026. With Bron winning the Intercontinental title at Summerslam, fans are speculating we could see Bron and Dragunov wrestle again. If this does happen, it would add to the story even more.

With Triple H clearly trusting and loving all three of these, I expect all of them to hold onto the belt at some point and WrestleMania 43 could be a good place to pass the belt on.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

