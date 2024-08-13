Nic Nemeth reacts to watching Raw, Jacob Fatu update

– Nic Nemeth via Busted Open Radio Reacts To Watching Raw – First Time In Over A Decade

“The entire show was story based. The clips really helped me out, clips from SummerSlam, last week. All these bits and pieces, it was catered to someone who had not watched that show in a while or was tuning in for the first time. So I really appreciated that part.

I was blown away. It was really long-term story based stuff, and I feel it’s probably why the crowd is so hot, so many people are there, people are invested and you get so much more invested in a story, even if it’s a few months.

It’s seems so well story driven.”

– Jacob Fatu is expected to return by the end of August. He is off WWE TV at the moment to keep him away from Roman Reigns.

“Essentially the deal is they’re basically trying to have Jacob Fatu completely avoid Roman Reigns, because everyone has to sell for Roman Reigns and they want to keep Jacob Fatu special by not bumping around for Roman Reigns. So he’s going to be gone when Roman Reigns is around until whenever the time is right to hook them up. That’s the situation. I can’t say he’s not hurt but everything that’s happening was planned to happen, I can say that, as far as avoiding those two locking up for now until later when they will lock up. I think they want Roman with Solo first and then Jacob Fatu after that.”

(Source: PWInsider & Wrestling Observer Radio)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

