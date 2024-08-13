Mark Henry and Candice Michelle appear on Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and former WWE Diva Candice Michelle were both at Raw last night and shown on camera.

Henry and his son Jacob were sitting at ringside and the former World Heavyweight champion received a big pop from the Texas crowd. Jacob was acknowledged on TV as a WWE NIL athlete, having recently signed a deal. This was Henry’s first WWE TV appearance since 2021 as he joined AEW afterward. He left AEW a few months ago after he decided not to renew his contract.

Meanwhile, Candice Michelle was also shown on screen before the women’s match. The 45-year-old was a big part of the Divas division for five years after she was discovered during the Diva Search contest. Her last WWE on-screen appearance came in 2019 during there Raw Reunion episode.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

