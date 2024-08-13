Kelly Kelly on Triple H: “I would love to come back and work for him”

During an interview with WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Divas champion Kelly Kelly commented on potentially making a comeback in wrestling…

“I love Triple H. We worked together. He was great to work with. I mean, I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome.”

“I definitely don’t think I could do full-time, especially with the twins. And then I talk about wanting one more baby, so I don’t know, but I would definitely come back part-time. My dream is for my twins to watch me in the ring one day. It was cool, like, I was sitting here, we were watching SummerSlam, and the twins were watching it. Like they were like…eyes locked in watching. And I was like, Oh my God, wait till they’re old enough to see their mom…doing that and watching their mom. I’m just so excited for them to, like, get old enough to where they’ll, like, really get it, you know, but seeing them, how they how excited they were watching it, I was like, Oh my gosh, this is is cool.”

Ohhhhhh does mother need to come out of retirement??? @CarleeBrightWWE let me know girl I got you!!! https://t.co/n6bwaVWNcP — Barbie Blank (@TheBarbieBlank) July 2, 2024

