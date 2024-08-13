8/9/24 AEW Rampage viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the August 9th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Rampage drew 219,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up in both categories from the August 2nd show, which drew 209,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.07 in the key demo. The episode was taped at the Joel Veterans memorial Coliseum on August 7th immediately following Dynamite.

Rampage featured top stars in action like Darby Allin, Saraya, Private Party, Wheeler Yuta and more.

