WWE Raw Results 8/12/24

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time Monday night program is an opening segment featuring Rhea Ripley, as well as additional appearances by Randy Orton, Odyssey Jones and others.

Scheduled in-ring action for the show this evening includes Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a two-out-of-three falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Eliminator, American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis), as well as Damian Priest vs. Carlito.

WWE RAW RESULTS – AUGUST 12, 2024

WWE RAW RESULTS – AUGUST 12, 2024

Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Brawl With Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

From there, Rhea Ripley’s theme hits to bring “Mami” to the ring for the advertised opener. Fans chant “Mami! Mami!” as she settles in the ring. She starts by talking about reliving what happened at SummerSlam in her head over and over again. She felt embarrassment and heartbreak.

Right now, however, she’s “really just feeling pissed the hell off.” She tells Dominik Mysterio that he stabbed her in the back. “And I’m sure you’ve heard this before …it just wasn’t deep enough.”

As she continues to take shots at Dom-Dom and his new love interest, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, she is cut off by the two, who appear in a balcony at the top of the building.

Morgan begins, “Hi, Rhea!” She says “Daddy Dom” has something he would like to get off of his chest. He tries to talk, but as always, the fans boo him out of the building. Ripley says she loves that they’re booing him, but she loves hearing excuses.

Dom asks if she wants to know why he left her for Liv. He says he’s a man and deserves to be treated like one. Fans react to that by drowning him out with a loud “You suck! You suck!” chant. He says Ripley tried to change him and boss him around.

He says he went from being a grown man having to call a woman “Mami” to having a woman call him “Daddy!” He says she lets him be me and play video games whenever he wants. She also did something Ripley could never do, help him beat his deadbeat dad.

Ripley says she’s proud of Dom. Watching him grow into the man he is today is one of her proudest accomplishments. She says when he beat Rey, she wanted to do it on his own so he would have no excuses.

She says since he’s making his own decisions now, it’s the last decision he’s ever gonna make. Liv tells Rhea, “Oh please.” She says there’s only one thing Rhea said that was true. “Dom is a man and he’s all mine,” Liv says.

She says her family is a million miles away and the family she thought she had in The Judgment Day, she took them all away. She says Dom is mine. The WWE Women’s World Championship is mine. Fans chant “Sloppy seconds!”

Liv says she’ll have sloppy seconds every day and everything that Rhea loves is hers. Rhea says Liv took a lot of her weak licks. She says her biggest mistake is she left Ripley standing. She says she’s coming after her “and you’ll have to kill me to stop me!”

Ripley finishes by saying it’s good Liv likes the sound of her own voice, “Because now we are able to find out where you are.” As she says that, we see Damian Priest appear behind Dom and Liv. Priest begins brawling with Dom as Liv jumps on his back.

Ripley shows up and begins brawling with her. Priest beats Dom all the way down the steps through the crowd and into the ring. He goes for his chokeslam but Carlito attacks from behind. Priest beats Carlito up and out of the ring and stands tall as we head to a break.

Damian Priest vs. Carlito

When we return from the first commercial break of the evening, we hear the bell sound and immediately Priest and Carlito, who are still in the ring from the opening segment, begin the opening match of the evening. Priest immediately jumps into the early offensive lead.

Carlito starts to fight back but it isn’t long before Priest flurries with his big-guy karate kicks, which always look kind of awkward. This leads to him connecting with his South of Heaven chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

Once the match wraps up, JD McDonagh immediately attacks Priest from behind. Finn Balor and Dom-Dom join him, and as they beat on Priest, the theme for Rhea Ripley hits.

She comes out and stares down Balor, who runs off just as Priest throws a kick, which instead blasts McDonagh. Priest and Ripley hug. As they do, Dom tries coming back off the top, but Priest, while still hugging Ripley, catches Dom by the throat. Liv makes the save as Ripley goes for Rip-Tide.

Winner: Damian Priest

Backstage With Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

Backstage, Ivy Nile approaches Maxxine Dupri and asks her not to go out to the ring with Alpha Academy for their match with American Made. Dupri says she has to go out there with her family.

Nile says she’ll talk to Chad and maybe she can be part of their group. Maxxine says no. Ivy says she thought she’d say that and walks off. We head to another commercial break.

Bo Dallas: “My Life For You”

Bo Dallas is shown in the latest Wyatt Sicks VHS message. He rocks back and forth in another psychiatry type of dark segment. He talks about The Wyatt Sicks debut last week being in Baltimore where it all started.

He says “he was there.” He looks at a TV screen with white noise, which talks back to him. He starts yelling and repeating “My life for you! My life for you!” Wild stuff as always.

Odyssey Jones vs. Vincent Winey

We see footage of Odyssey Jones side-slamming both AOP members like little boys from last week’s show and then shoot backstage, where he is pumped up for his upcoming Raw in-ring debut.

Kofi Kingston is hyped too. Xavier Woods is pretending to be. We head to commercial. When we return, a WWE Performance Center recruit, former football player Vincent Winey, is in the ring when out comes Odyssey Jones accompanied by Kingston and Woods.

Jones shows his power as Michael Cole talks about setting an 800-pound deadlift record at a Performance Center Combine. He hits big power moves in the ring en route to a quick squash match victory.

After the match, The Final Testament come out to the top of the stage. Karrion Kross talks some trash and tries to continue to wedge between longtime New Day friends Woods and Kingston.

Woods tells him to fast forward to the part where he says which are getting their asses whooped. A six-man tag is made for next week. That’s how the post-match verbal back-and-forth wraps up.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

Backstage With Adam Pearce & Drew McIntyre

Backstage, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is on the phone finalizing a match when Drew McIntyre comes in and is informed that CM Punk is not here tonight. “The Scottish Warrior” asks why Randy Orton is here and getting a shot at the title.

He warns Pearce about Orton and says he’ll do his job for him and take care of this. He claims, scouts honor, that he’ll be on his best behavior.

Texas Tornado Tag-Team Match

Alpha Academy vs. American Made

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Alpha Academy’s entrance tune, and out comes Otis and Akira Tozawa accompanied by Maxxine Dupri. We see NXT North American Champion Oba Femi in the crowd, and Otis interacts with him, as Cole mentions his open challenge for Tuesday’s WWE NXT.

As Alpha Academy settles inside the squared circle for this Texas Tornado Tag-Team match, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Cole confirms Metro Boomin for WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta, GA. in October. He’s the dude in the car with Cody Rhodes in the car in the Bad Blood commercial, for you non hip-hop heads out there. American Made duo The Creed Brothers come to the ring alone.

A split-screen message from Chad Gable is shown explaining his absence. He’s in Paris to watch the Olympics and do some recruiting of his own. He says he’s got unfinished business with The Wyatt Sicks. He says Chad Gable has and always will be, ‘American Made.’

Otis drops Brutus on the back of his neck after all four men brawl to start things off. Julius hits a big spot on Tozawa on the floor. Brutus and Julius double-team Otis in the ring, which is legal in this Texas Tornado rules bout. We head to a mid-match commercial break moments later.

When we return, we see Julius and Brutus dominating the action, double-teaming Tozawa in the ring and then doing the same to Otis on the floor, who they lay on the commentary desk after clearing it off. Tozawa hits a double-DDT counter on The Creed Brothers to shift the momentum.

As Otis hits his key spots, we see Alpha Academy en route to victory when out of nowhere, Ivy Nile strikes at ringside. She snatches up Dupri and while distracted by this, Alpha Academy is taken out by American Made for the win. Fans chant “You suck!” as Nile joins Creed in the ring to celebrate.

Winners: American Made

Jackie Redmond Sits Down With Pete “Don’t Call Me Butch” Dunne

Jackie Redmond in an empty arena sit-down interview with Pete Dunne airs. “The BruiserWeight” talks about coming up with Sheamus. He says he was never “under Sheamus’ wing.”

Instead, he claims Sheamus was under his and holding him down. He says being with Sheamus only ever got him a front row seat to “The Sheamus Show” and a dumb name. He tells Redmond never to call him Butch again. He’s an 18 year veteran. He will shut up Sheamus once and for all. We head to another commercial break.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

A Raw Physics stats breakdown of how impressive and bad ass Bronson Reed is airs and then we shoot backstage to Adam Pearce, who is confronted by Reed. Reed boasts about his attack of Seth Rollins from last week. He tells Pearce to give him an opponent or he’ll find his next victim tonight.

IYO SKY and Kairi Sane are shown in a vignette addressing Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. When that one wraps up, we head straight into another one with Deville, Baszler and Stark, who are called the Pure Fusion Collective, who claim it is their era, not Damage CTRL’s.

Back inside the arena, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre make their way out to sit up-close and personal for this upcoming number one contenders match. As they head to the ring, we shift gets and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, former WWE women’s star Candice Michelle is shown sitting front row in the crowd as Damage CTRL’s Sky Pirates duo of IYO SKY and Kairi Sane make their way out to the ring.

Their opponents from the Pure Fusion Collective, the team of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, come out next accompanied by Sonya Deville. The bell sounds and it’s time to find out who will be the next challengers for Dawn and Fyre’s tag-team titles.

Cole talks us through footage of the attack on Dakota Kai last week. He says she will be out 8 to 10 weeks as a result. SKY and Baszler kick things off in the ring for their respective teams, with SKY taking the early offensive lead and quickly tagging in Sane to take over.

