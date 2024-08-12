WWE Raw Matches For Next Week (8/19/2024)

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

During the August 12 episode of WWE Raw, three big matches were made official for next Monday night’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show from Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Scheduled for the August 19 episode of WWE Raw next week is IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also on tap for the 8/19 show is Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne, as well as The New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

