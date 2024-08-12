New AEW PPV Bundles Announced, First-Ever US Bundle Offering

Aug 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Thriller TV has announced:

We’re excited to announce two new AEW pay-per-view bundles for the remainder of 2024:

AEW 2024 PPV: Pack #2 (All In & All Out) – Now available for order

AEW 2024 PPV: Triple Pack #3 (WrestleDream, Full Gear, and World’s End)

For the first time, bundles are also available to TrillerTV users in the United States. Internationally, the bundles are available exclusively to AEW Plus subscribers.

The bundles provide a significant discount of over 25% compared to buying the individual pay-per-views separately, making them an excellent way to enjoy All Elite’s slate of regular PPV programming on TrillerTV.

For more details on pricing and availability in your country, please visit the AEW 2024 PPV: Pack #2 (All In & All Out) page.

