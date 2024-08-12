Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Friend Is Willing to Work With Ben Affleck, Matt Damon on Gawker Film

Hulk Hogan’s former close friend is not shying away from the upcoming Gawker movie … instead he wants to collab with them … and, he’s got lots of insight ’cause he was at the center of the scandal!

A rep for Bubba the Love Sponge — a famous radio DJ whose wife wrestled between the sheets with the Hulkster in the now-infamous sex tape — tells TMZ … Bubba’s not currently working with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on their movie, but he’s willing to collaborate.

We’re told he feels the story’s already out there, so Bubba’s not hiding from it … and, he wants to ensure the pair get the facts right in their flick.

One of the biggest facts … the rep says Bubba wants BA and MD to make it clear the sex tape was stolen and he didn’t leak it.

If you don’t know … Bubba was married to Heather Clem — the one who appears in the sex tape alongside Hogan. We broke the story years ago that Bubba and Heather had some arrangement in place where Heather could have sex with other men so long as she recorded it.

After the sex tape came out, Hogan sued Bubba and Heather. Ultimately, Bubba settled with Hulk outside of court for just $5,000 and an on-air apology.

Bubba might be cool with Matt and Ben, so long as they get the facts right, but we know Hulk won’t be working with them … as we told you, he’ll consider legal action if the two creators step over the line.

As for casting … Bubba’s pitching Jonah Hill to play him in the movie — or Matty Matheson of “The Bear” fame if Matt and Ben want someone more low-key.

BTW … although Bubba’s not involved with the biopic, he is working on a 3-part docuseries about the scandal set for release in the fall.

