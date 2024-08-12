Hall of famer endorses The Lucha Bros for WWE’s main roster, Big E says he is content

– Booker T (via HOF Podcast) says The Lucha Bros need to go straight to RAW or SmackDown when they debut in WWE

“Bring The Lucha Bros in. Let’s put them on the main roster. You can just let them cut through NXT and stuff. Those guys are extraordinary talents. Give them a chance to really shine.”

– Big E recently mentioned he is content with life right now. He’s not focusing on the things he has lost in the ring but more focused on what he has right now. Most importantly, he’s not in pain.

(Source: Unlikely Podcast Adrian Hernandez)

