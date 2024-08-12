Bryan Danielson talks life after wrestling

Bryan Danielson says it’s a lot easier to imagine his life going forward without wrestling:

“The story is, I’m wrestling this match, it’s career vs title. If I lose, I’m forced to retire. It’s something I’m ready for, I’m kind of ready to be done. —

I’d rather be at home. I don’t wanna miss out. — Birdie, she’s seven now, she’s going to turn into a teenager and she’s gonna have other things. Now, she wants daddy there all the time and so it’s like, I wanna be there for that. —

Also it’s like, my body is broken down. The odds are I’m probably going to have to have neck surgery before the end of the year. — It’s a lot easier to imagine my life going forward without me wrestling. It’s hard for me to imagine me keeping doing this, especially with the last year.”

(Nikki & Brie Show)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

