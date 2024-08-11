WWE NIL athlete Masai Russel wins Olympic gold medal

WWE NIL athlete Masai Russel won her first Olympic gold medal in the 100m hurdles, besting her closest rival by just 0.01 seconds.

Russel has been signed to a NIL deal since 2021 and was part of the inaugural class of the program.

“Huge congrats to inaugural #WWENIL class member Masai Russell on taking home Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles,” wrote WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on X.

The WWE NIL – Next In Line – program provides a pathway from college athletics to WWE through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds. Upon completion of the NIL program, select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract.

