WWE News and Notes

– Rhea Ripley to kicks off RAW is set for tomorrow night WWE Raw.

– The poster for Marigold’s next Korakuen Hall show on August 19th — highlighting Giulia’s last match in Japan…

August 19 live on Wrestle Universe from Korakuen Hall!

GIULIA LAST MATCH ARRIVEDERCI!

6:30PM JSThttps://t.co/QJJPxerpj5#pw_mg#wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/BNNS0zFaRc — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) August 11, 2024

– Dexter Lumis (mercy the Buzzard) posted a photo on IG showing his recent body transformation.

– Bad Bunny X Roman Reigns

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

