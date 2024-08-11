WWE News and Notes

Aug 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Rhea Ripley to kicks off RAW is set for tomorrow night WWE Raw.

– The poster for Marigold’s next Korakuen Hall show on August 19th — highlighting Giulia’s last match in Japan…

– Dexter Lumis (mercy the Buzzard) posted a photo on IG showing his recent body transformation.

– Bad Bunny X Roman Reigns

