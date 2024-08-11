Video: Chris Jericho appears in mask on CMLL Informa

Aug 11, 2024 - by James Walsh

The stars of AEW continue to make appearances for CMLL.

On Saturday, “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho appeared on CMLL Informa and delivered a message to Mexican wrestling legend Mistico.

Jericho appeared in a mask and cut a promo in broken English with subtitles, complete with the over-the-top super-happy “Learning Tree” persona. He spoke of himself as the Lionheart, his old nickname, while claiming Mistico has the heart of a rat.

The FTW Champion is scheduled to appear at the CMLL show in Arena Mexico on September 13 for the promotion’s 91st anniversary show. It will mark Jericho’s first appearance in Arena Mexico since way back in 1995.

