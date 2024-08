Tony Khan says an important announcement coming, Zero Hour match set for All In

– Tony Khan in a new tweet states that the ‘most important announcements in AEW history is looming large now’.

Khan also announced…

This Wed, 8/14

Norfolk, VA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS Championship@MercedesVarnado vs @shidahikaru Shida made the challenge tonight on #AEWCollision! Now it's official

TBS Title: Shida/Moné

WEDNESDAY Winner defends vs Dr @RealBrittBaker at #AEWAllIn! pic.twitter.com/XS2YOr34Xo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 11, 2024

– Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway added to AEW All In

#AEWAllIn ZERO HOUR! Sunday, August 25th @WembleyStadium | London, UK@WillowWrestles & Tomohiro Ishii vs @CallMeKrisStat & @StokelyHathaway Willow challenged & Kris accepted! Nightingale teams w/ Ishii to face former friend Statlander & manager Hathaway on All In Zero Hour! pic.twitter.com/qZiFmkhe9Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email