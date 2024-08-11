The Young Bucks reportedly working a reduced schedule

According to f4wonline, The Young Bucks are reportedly working on a reduced schedule in AEW.

The brothers have been pre-taping backstage segments and vignettes beforehand, and have only been on hand for select AEW events as of late.

Bryan Alvarez commented on the situation:

“Listen, everybody; you think that Young Bucks book their own stuff? They don’t. If you’re upset about the Young Bucks not being on TV, if you’re upset about the Bucks not defending their tag team titles, there is one person you can be upset at, and that is Tony Khan, because whatever contract they signed was for X number of dates, and he has not wanted to pay them.

Like Brock Lesnar, remember when people got mad at Brock for never showing up?” he asked rhetorically. “Like somehow Brock was calling all these shots himself? No! He had X number of dates! They didn’t want to pay him for extended periods of time, so they told him to stay home and then when they wanted him, they called him, and he came back to work for a while.

That’s exactly what the Bucks are going to do when they get the call from Tony for them to come back.”

