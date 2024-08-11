CM Punk and Jey Uso notes

– Jey Uso (via Sports Illustrated) comments on Jimmy Uso’s upcoming return to WWE:

“Solo needs his ass whooped. There’s no doubt about that. And people are going to love Jimmy. He’s the funniest guy I know, so much funnier than me. You’ve seen glimpses of what he can do on his own. Wait until you see his greatness. He’s up next.”

– This past week, CM Punk was announced for WWE NXT’s debut on the CW Network. The show will air from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

It seems that Punk will be appearing on WWE television regularly now that he has recovered from injury. Punk is currently being advertised for the following shows in addition to the NXT event…

* WWE RAW on August 12th in Austin, TX

* WWE RAW on August 19th in Fort Lauderdale, FL

* WWE RAW on August 26th in Providence, RI

