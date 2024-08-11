AEW News and Notes
– Riho, the former AEW Women’s Champion, has taken a positive step towards full recovery, no longer requiring her cast. There is currently no timeline for her return.
– Set for next week’s Dynamite…
#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@ChartwayArena | Norfolk, VA
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal
After seeing his friend Jeff Jarrett get assaulted backstage, @TheLethalJay looks for REVENGE on #HangmanAdamPage as they go 1-on-1 THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/6gLFhadcvg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024
This Wed, 8/14
Norfolk, VA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Winner Gets #1 in #AEWAllIn
Casino Gauntlet Match@KORcombat vs @orangecassidy vs @roderickstrong
Roddy + Conglomeration's O'Reilly + OC all fight for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/9umKG2EvZ9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 11, 2024
– AEW posted…
EXCLUSIVE: Despite the outcome of tonight’s Texas Bull Rope Match, ‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo declares that she ‘remains forever’#AEWCollision | @deonnapurrazzo pic.twitter.com/TNLE1lmqeD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024
– Title change…
Danhausen has won the NLW Heavyweight Championship in Ireland #aew pic.twitter.com/XIfd9xEg2U
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) August 11, 2024