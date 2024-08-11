AEW News and Notes

– Riho, the former AEW Women’s Champion, has taken a positive step towards full recovery, no longer requiring her cast. There is currently no timeline for her return.

– Set for next week’s Dynamite…

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!
Chartway Arena | Norfolk, VA

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | TBS Network

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay Lethal

After seeing his friend Jeff Jarrett get assaulted backstage, Jay Lethal looks for REVENGE on Hangman Adam Page as they go 1-on-1 THIS WEDNESDAY!

Norfolk, VA

LIVE 8/7c | TBS

Swerve v. Yuta!

Swerve v. Yuta!

As AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland gets set for his title defense vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW All In, he must first get past Bryan's BCC teammate & former 2x ROH Pure Champ Wheeler Yuta

This Wed, 8/14

Norfolk, VA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT Winner Gets #1 in #AEWAllIn

Winner Gets #1 in AEW All In Casino Gauntlet Match
Kyle O'Reilly vs Orange Cassidy vs Roderick Strong
Roddy + Conglomeration's O'Reilly + OC all fight for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match WEDNESDAY!

– AEW posted…

EXCLUSIVE: Despite the outcome of tonight's Texas Bull Rope Match, 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo declares that she 'remains forever'

– Title change…

Danhausen has won the NLW Heavyweight Championship in Ireland

