AEW announces location for WrestleDream, Cody on Dustin winning six man titles, and more

– Zilla Fatu vs Speedball Mike Bailey has been announced for GCW Homecoming.

– WrestleDream returns on Saturday October 12th in Tacoma, Washington.

JUST ANNOUNCED!#AEWWrestleDream is coming to Tacoma, WA on Saturday, October 12th LIVE from the @TacomaDome! AEW Insiders get first access to purchase VIP experience & presale tickets beginning August 12th Sign up NOW to become an AEW Insider at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SC9FRDe3Xs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2024

– Cody Rhodes (via Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown) comments on his brother Dustin Rhodes winning the ROH 6 Man Tag Team Titles with The Von Erichs

“Dustin doing the spot with The Von Erichs was so cool. I have such a love for the Von Erichs. I don’t think Kevin knows this, but I studied Kevin, I watched Kevin, I was so fascinated by Kevin Von Erich. To see his kids and Dustin, it was very touching.”

– Happy birthday to….

Happy Birthday to Hulk Hogan! pic.twitter.com/o3EY7B8BVQ — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 11, 2024

