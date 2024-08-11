AEW announces location for WrestleDream, Cody on Dustin winning six man titles, and more

– Zilla Fatu vs Speedball Mike Bailey has been announced for GCW Homecoming.

– WrestleDream returns on Saturday October 12th in Tacoma, Washington.

Cody Rhodes (via Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown) comments on his brother Dustin Rhodes winning the ROH 6 Man Tag Team Titles with The Von Erichs

“Dustin doing the spot with The Von Erichs was so cool. I have such a love for the Von Erichs. I don’t think Kevin knows this, but I studied Kevin, I watched Kevin, I was so fascinated by Kevin Von Erich. To see his kids and Dustin, it was very touching.”

