The Blondie/wrestling connection covered in memoirs

In his recently released memoir on audiobook, Under a Rock, Blondie guitarist shared his experiences with professional wrestling in the late 70s, early 80s. According to Stein, Vince McMahon wanted singer Debbie Harry to wrestle in the WWF. Stein recalled attending the famed Shea Stadium show headlined by Bruno Sammartino vs. Larry Zbyszko.

In her memoir, Harry recalled meeting the likes of Bret Hart, Randy Savage, The Iron Sheik, Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura while attending WWF shows at Madison Square Garden in New York. Harry shared a memory of doing a magazine shoot with Andre The Giant, and remembering just how massive he truly was. Stein and Harry both were passionate wrestling fans, Stein even used the kayfabe label in referring to the crossover Andy Kaufman vs. Jerry Lawler feud.

Harry also discussed her days working as a Playboy bunny and meeting the legendary Gorgeous George.

Chris Stein knows how to tell a story. UNDER A ROCK is his nothing-spared autobiography. It's about the founding of the iconic band Blondie, ascending to the heights of pop success, and the hazards of fortune. Out 6/11, learn more here: https://t.co/l3y4diARRX pic.twitter.com/lQfIYHK4no — St. Martin's Press (@StMartinsPress) May 9, 2024

