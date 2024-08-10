NXT Live / St Petersburg, Fl / Sat Aug 10, 2024
The Complete Results from the Armory:
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Vincent Winey and Skylor Clinton
Dion Lennox defeats Lexis King due to interference from Eddy Thorpe
Meta- 4: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx
Je’Von Evans defeats Riley Osborne
NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Robert Stone
The Family: Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo (with Luca Crusifino and Adrianna Rizzo) defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne
Brooks Jensen defeats Dante Chen
Women’s Tag Team Elimination Match: Adrianna Rizzo / Jaida Parker / Sol Ruca vs Karmen Petrovic / Lola Vice / Izzy Dame: Parker eliminates Vice to be the sole survivor, and the winner.
NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defeats Wendy Choo and Tatum Paxley
Main Event: NXT Champion Ethan Page defeats Andre Chase
