Missy Hyatt sets the record straight on Kevin Sullivan

Missy Hyatt used to not have many nice things to say about Kevin Sullivan in years gone by. In recent years, they made amends and she is mourning the passing of the Taskmaster the way the rest of us are.

Many years ago,I said mean & false statements about kevin sullivan.I was stupid to harbor hatred towards him over eddie Gilbert's heat w/ him from the 1989 wcw booking committee. Over the year's,he was always professional to me.i even managed him in 2008. RIP pic.twitter.com/TrUpZ025rO — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

