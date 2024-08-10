Dwayne Johnson appears at D23 to introduce Moana 2 trailer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the Disney D23 Celebration yesterday in Anaheim.

Johnson, who just finished wrapping filming The Smashing Machine, came out on stage and did a small performance with the rest of the Moana 2 crew and introduced the trailer of the popular Disney movie.

Moana 2 will open in theaters nationwide on November 27, 2024. Johnson will once again voice the character of Maui.

Disney is also doing a live-action movie of Moana which will have Johnson playing the role of Maui. Filming on that movie is supposed to start this month.

Dwayne Johnson takes the stage as #Moana2 is introduced at the #D23 Entertainment Showcase pic.twitter.com/u4MnqimRKc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 10, 2024

