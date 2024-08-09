WWE VP of Talent Relations Operations Kristin Altman let go after 17 years of service

WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Operations Kristin Altman was let go from her role after 17 years with the company. The news was broken by PWInsider.com.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Altman started in 2007 as a receptionist before moving to the talent relations department as a coordinator in 2008. In 2012 she received a promotion to a manager and three years later to senior manager. In 2017, Altman was promoted Director of Talent Development before getting the Senior Director role in 2019.

In 2021, she climbed to Vice President of Talent Development and a year later to her latest role.

While no reason is know why she was fired, the talent relations department underwent a massive overhaul lately and she joins a long list of high-ranking executives who were dismissed following the TKO merger.

Colin Vassallo

