WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week (8/16/24)

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is taking shape.

During the August 9 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, a handful of matches and segments were announced for the August 16 show.

Scheduled for next Friday night at 8/7c on FOX, WWE SmackDown on 8/16 will feature the following:

* Nia Jax Women’s Championship Celebration with Tiffany Stratton

* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

* Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens

* DIY vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag-Team Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

