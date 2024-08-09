WWE Raw Opener For 8/12 Revealed

“Mami’s always on top!”

And on Monday night, she’s on the top of the call sheet for WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE red brand program, which returns to the USA Network from Austin, TX. on Monday, August 12, after two weeks on SyFy, the opening segment for the show has been revealed.

During the August 9 episode of WWE SmackDown, the promotional trailer for the 8/12 WWE on USA red brand show premiered, and revealed that Rhea Ripley will be kicking off the show.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

