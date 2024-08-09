Wrestling community remembers Kevin Sullivan

As previously noted, Former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan passed away today at the age of 74.

No one, and I mean no one, knew more about what worked and what didn’t in professional wrestling than @realkevsullivan. He wrote some of the most successful television program ever during the Monday night wars. I will miss him…we will all miss him, but I’m sure he’s up there… pic.twitter.com/kKDzMa9e8u — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) August 9, 2024

Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans. https://t.co/uEz12aiKGQ — Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024

WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Sullivan has passed away. We extend our condolences to Kevin's family, friends and fans. https://t.co/JcJme4lI6v pic.twitter.com/PHwEnCWgrR — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2024

I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All Time Great Athlete & Friend! pic.twitter.com/QYBVuhpbJu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2024

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/mXasH8S757 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2024

Always loved when his thick Boston accent and my rough NY accent would collide. Learned from him. RIP to the Devil himself, Kevin Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/LB6xIx5Cft — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 9, 2024

Just heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart. I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn't doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.… pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024

Many years ago,I said mean & false statements about kevin sullivan.I was stupid to harbor hatred towards him over eddie Gilbert's heat w/ him from the 1989 wcw booking committee. Over the year's,he was always professional to me.i even managed him in 2008. RIP pic.twitter.com/TrUpZ025rO — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 9, 2024

Godspeed, Kevin Sullivan. Whether in front of or behind the camera, your contributions to our industry are without question. Grateful for the times we shared, your advice, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF together. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/OsoSmC1L4F — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 9, 2024

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Kevin Sullivan. A true legend in the world of professional wrestling, Kevin’s impact on the industry will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/L09H4PfKIU — NWA (@nwa) August 9, 2024

Wow. Getting old sucks you lose so many wonderful friends. My friendship with Kevin goes back to 1971. ONE one the brightest Minds ever in our history. Rip Kev pic.twitter.com/Je4dhWlqyq — Gerald BRISCO ‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) August 9, 2024

For those who truly knew #KevinSullivan know the weight of this loss. I met Kevin 7 yrs ago + had the privilege to call him a friend, during my time w @PCWULTRA . We spent HOURS together on the phone. His stories + words of wisdom left an immeasurable impact. Thank you Legend. pic.twitter.com/KBcpv5d46c — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorWWE) August 9, 2024

